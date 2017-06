About 8,000 NV Energy customers are without power in central Las Vegas, according to the NV Energy outage list.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Most of the outage is near McCarran International Airport and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to NV Energy.

The outage’s cause was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

