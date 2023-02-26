Accused repeat reckless driver arrested in fatal crash

One person was killed and three others sustained injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in the south Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

The crash occurred just before 10:50 a.m. on South Maryland Parkway and East Wigwam Avenue, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department. Keith Gardner, 47, was speeding in a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class north on Maryland when he drifted left over the concrete center median south of the intersection and struck the front of a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek which was stopped for a red light.

The Mercedes-Benz continued northwest, went off-road and struck a metal light pole in Desert Bloom Park, the release said. Gardner suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

He was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of reckless driving resulting in death, according to jail records.

The driver of the Subaru was treated at the scene. His passengers also were taken to Sunrise; one, a 19-year-old man from Las Vegas, suffered substantial injuries; and the other, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the teen who died as Travis Jones, of Fontana, California.

Court records showed Gardner was out on a bench warrant and was sentenced for a reckless driving in November. He was ordered to stay out of trouble, attend traffic school and complete 71 hours of community service.

