Active military, veterans can ride bus free on Veterans Day

Active military service members and veterans can ride the bus for free on Saturday in honor of Veterans Day, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said.

An RTC bus turns onto North Las Vegas Boulevard from East Carson Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 9, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Riders presenting the appropriate identification card from any state will be allowed to board for free, commission spokesman Brad Seidel said.

The commission already provides several year-round services, including a 50-percent discount to those who apply for the Veterans Reduced Fare Program.

The commission also offers a door-to-door, appointment-only service to veterans needing transportation to Veterans Affairs clinics, primary care doctors and the Veterans Medical Center in North Las Vegas. Those qualifying for the program must call 702-678-8387 to register.

