Active military, veterans can ride bus free on Veterans Day

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2017 - 3:50 pm
 

Active military service members and veterans can ride the bus for free on Saturday in honor of Veterans Day, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said.

Riders presenting the appropriate identification card from any state will be allowed to board for free, commission spokesman Brad Seidel said.

The commission already provides several year-round services, including a 50-percent discount to those who apply for the Veterans Reduced Fare Program.

The commission also offers a door-to-door, appointment-only service to veterans needing transportation to Veterans Affairs clinics, primary care doctors and the Veterans Medical Center in North Las Vegas. Those qualifying for the program must call 702-678-8387 to register.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

