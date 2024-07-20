92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Air Force’s Red Flag begins 12-day run at Nellis starting Monday

Airman First Class Jonathon Covey, not pictured, operates the boom in order to refuel an F-16 i ...
Airman First Class Jonathon Covey, not pictured, operates the boom in order to refuel an F-16 in-flight from a KC-135 Stratotanker flying above the Nevada Test and Training Range as part of Red Flag exercises based out of Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Co-owner Terry Stevens, center, talks with customers at The Coffee Cup Cafe, Friday, July 19, 2 ...
More than Hoover Dam: Boulder City’s historic district
The sun shines through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of La ...
Retrograde high pressure may bring record heat to Las Vegas
A fire burned through a Paradise home on Thursday afternoon, killing five cats and sending a pe ...
Las Vegas home fire kills 5 cats, displaces 2 people
Pedestrians cross Las Vegas Boulevard at Fremont street in downtown Las Vegas Friday, March 15, ...
Nearly 250 banned in ‘order out corridor’ law in downtown Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Love it or not so much, residents in the north end of the Las Vegas Valley can expect more aircraft noise starting Monday.

The U.S. Air Force will begin Red Flag 24-3 on Monday. The event that includes 2,000 participants, runs through Aug. 2.

Nearly 150 aircraft will take off and land twice a day at Nellis Air Force Base, sometimes staying aloft for more than five hours, for exercises at the Nellis Test and Training Range.

Some operations will be conducted at night during Red Flag, exercises that prepare aircrews for combat.

Red Flag has been held at Nellis since 1975, providing aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.

“The 1st Fighter Wing from Langley AFB, Virginia, will serve as the core wing as all the units participate in complex mission scenarios against aggressor forces,” according to a Nellis news release.

The 2.9-million acre range is the Air Force’s top military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of restricted airspace northwest of Las Vegas.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Take these steps to avoid wrong-way drivers in Las Vegas (if you can)
recommend 2
Las Vegas heat forecast likely to bake June into weather history
recommend 3
After a ‘cool’ day, Las Vegas heat expected to go on and on
recommend 4
Southwest ridges hit with quick shower; excessive heat all weekend
recommend 5
Fiery wrong-way crash kills 2 on 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 6
More records fall in Las Vegas but extreme heat nears an end