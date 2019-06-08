Allegiant Air flight returns to Las Vegas due to smoke in cockpit

All passengers and crews are safe after an Allegiant flight headed to California made a turnaround Saturday afternoon, after smoke was found in the cockpit.

An Allegiant Air flight from Las Vegas to Stockton, California had to turn around Saturday because of smoke in the cockpit.

Allegiant Flight 63 departed from McCarran International Airport about 11:48 a.m., according to the airport website. The plane, carrying 152 passengers and crew members, returned to McCarran shortly after takeoff, airport spokesman Chris Jones said.

“The plane wasn’t in the air very long,” he said.

It was unknown what caused the smoke Saturday afternoon. There were no reported injuries, Jones said.