Amber Alert for abducted 6-year-old issued in Las Vegas

Las Vegas residents received an Amber Alert on Friday night for a vehicle related to an abducted child.

The notification was sent out around 10:45 p.m. for a 2010 white Chevrolet Avalanche with license plate number JTA32F out of Arizona.

The abducted child is 6-year-old Gerardo Romero-Barrero. He was described as a Hispanic boy about 4 feet tall and 50 pounds. Romero-Barrero was last seen wearing a red shirt with the Flash and a yellow lightning bolt on it, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The suspect is Alfonso Romero-Vargas, 36, a Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes and no facial hair. He has a few tattoos and is 5-foot-4, 160 pounds.

Police said the child was taken around 5 p.m. Thursday from his mother’s home. The vehicle was last seen in Primm on northbound Interstate 15.

The emergency alert was issued for the counties of Churchill, Clark, Carson City, White Pine, Washoe, Storey, Pershing, Nye, Mineral, Lyon, Lincoln, Lander, Humboldt, Eureka, Esmeralda, Elko and Douglas.

