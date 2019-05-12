Animal Foundation to offer free pet adoptions in Las Vegas

If you’ve been looking to adopt a pet, Mother’s Day may be the perfect time for moms (or dads) to find a new fur baby.

Karen Hughes of Las Vegas holds a dog she was interested in adopting during the national Clear the Shelters event at the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is offering free adoptions for all rabbits, cats six months or older and dogs six months or older and weighing more than 30 pounds beginning Sunday.

The free adoptions will run through May 19 and includes spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. A city/government fee of up to $10 may apply.

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road. The foundation’s adoption center is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To view pets available for adoptions online, click here.

