Apartment fire in central Las Vegas displaces 4 people

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2019 - 10:43 am
 

Four people were displaced but not hurt after a fire early Monday in their central Las Vegas Valley apartment.

About 5:55 a.m., the Las Vegas Fire Department was called to the 1400 block of North Jones Boulevard, near Vegas Drive, where a five-unit, two-story apartment building was on fire.

The fire, which was contained to one unit, was out within minutes of the department’s arrival, but a portion of the building was ripped open to ensure the flames had not spread to the attic, the department said.

Residents told firefighters that they first woke up about 3 a.m. and “smelled something burning,” but went back to sleep after their apartment appeared to be intact, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. They woke up again to find flames coming from the back of their apartment and called 911.

It was not clear whether the apartment building was equipped with smoke detectors.

Damage to the apartment was estimated at $10,000, although the cause of the fire remained undetermined Monday morning, the department said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

