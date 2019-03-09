Arcade machine catches fire at The STRAT

A view of the Stratosphere as clouds and fog cover the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

An arcade machine caught fire Friday night in The STRAT, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called about 8:30 p.m. to the casino, located at 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South after a fire was reported in an arcade machine, the department said. The fire had “very light smoke” and was put out by an automatic fire sprinkler.

The fire had “minimal impact on operations,” the department said. The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday night.

