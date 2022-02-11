Assistance requested to locate missing man

Las Vegas police are asking for help to locate a man last seen near Valley of Fire State Park.

Peter Droste (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Peter Droste was last seen about 10 a.m. on Wednesday close to the state park near Moapa Valley.

Droste is 63 years old with green eyes and gray hair. He is 6-foot-8-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater and blue jeans.

He may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 702-828-3111; the Missing Persons Detail during business hours, 702-828-2907; or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.