Authorities investigate death of 10-month-old Las Vegas boy

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2017 - 9:13 am
 

A 10-month-old Las Vegas boy whose family had previously been investigated by Clark County Child Protective Services died last week after he was found unresponsive.

Atlas Culliver was first transported to an area hospital on Oct. 20 in critical condition. The boy was found unresponsive inside a local residence, a county Department of Family Services report shows.

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed the child died Oct. 21. The official cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

According to the family services agency report, the child’s family had been investigated at least once previously for an allegation of of abuse. The CPS investigation found the allegation in the Sept. 28 report unsubstantiated.

The child’s death is being investigated by the department and local law enforcement.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

