Baby dies after dog attack in northwest Las Vegas

A 6-month-old child died after it was attacked by a dog in the 9100 block of Brilliant Prairie Court in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, May 8, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 6-month-old child died after it was attacked by a dog in the 9100 block of Brilliant Prairie Court in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, May 8, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A dog attacked and killed a 6-month-old baby Monday in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call about the injured baby just after 1 p.m. from the 9100 block of Brilliant Prairie Court, near West Centennial Parkway, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The baby was pronounced dead at Centennial Hills Hospital shortly afterward, police said.

Meltzer said the dog may be inside the home, where police are waiting for a search warrant to enter. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

36.2790112, -115.3202982