Bicyclist dies after collision with SUV in central Las Vegas

A bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV in central Las Vegas late Monday.

The crash happened about 8:40 p.m. on Decatur Boulevard just south of Vegas Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The bicyclist was riding southeast on Decatur near a staggered crosswalk at Westmoreland Drive, Sgt. Paul McCullough said. The SUV driver was northbound on Decatur when it hit the bicyclist, who died at the scene.

He said it wasn’t clear whether the crosswalk signals were working or where the collision occurred.

“He was riding,” McCullough said. “We just don’t know where he was at.”

The SUV driver did not appear impaired and remained at the scene.

The male bicyclist’s age was not known.

After the crash, Decatur was closed in both directions between Vegas Drive and Washington Avenue as detectives investigated. Lt. Mike Welch said the roadway would not reopen for several hours.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the bicyclist when next of kin has been notified.

