Bicyclist dies after crash with bus in Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Spring Mountain Road and South Rainbow Boulevard.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash involving a Regional Transportation Commission bus at Spring Mountain Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A bicyclist died Friday night after being struck by a Regional Transportation Commission bus in central Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred at Spring Mountain Road and South Rainbow Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. The bicyclist died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers.

Spring Mountain was closed in both directions from Rainbow to Redwood Street, Byers said.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

