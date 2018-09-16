Bicyclist hospitalized following vehicle crash

A bicyclist was hospitalized Sunday morning after a crash in an east valley neighborhood, according to Las Vegas police.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, 3186 South Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas i(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday to the 4700 block of Baltimore Avenue, a residential street near the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, where a vehicle and bicycle had collided, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

The bicyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, Holmes said.

Police did not suspect that the driver was impaired, Holmes said.

