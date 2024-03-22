77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Bicyclist injured in central Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2024 - 12:25 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bicyclist suffered injuries that were described as critical after a crash with a vehicle Friday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 10:25 a.m. near South Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The bicyclist was taken to University Medical Central Trauma.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Woman found dead after east Las Vegas Valley fire
Woman found dead after east Las Vegas Valley fire
1 dead after motorcycle crash involving 3 cars
1 dead after motorcycle crash involving 3 cars
Driver in custody after fatal central Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
Driver in custody after fatal central Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
3 people injured, 2 dogs die after morning house fire
3 people injured, 2 dogs die after morning house fire
Woman, 62, struck and killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley
Woman, 62, struck and killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley
Semi carrying apples rolls over on downtown Las Vegas ramp
Semi carrying apples rolls over on downtown Las Vegas ramp