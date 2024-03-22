Bicyclist injured in central Las Vegas Valley crash

A bicyclist suffered injuries that were described as critical after a crash with a vehicle Friday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash occurred just after 10:25 a.m. near South Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The bicyclist was taken to University Medical Central Trauma.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

