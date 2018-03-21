Local Las Vegas

Bicyclist killed Monday near Las Vegas Strip identified

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2018
 

A man who was killed while riding a bicycle Monday near the Strip has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jonathan Gomez Rosas, 22, was riding his bike north of Mel Torme Way along Sammy Davis Jr. Drive when a flatbed truck going the same direction hit his bicycle, causing it to flip, police said.

A witness told police a shuttle bus then hit Gomez Rosas and drove away, police said. Gomez Rosas died at University Medical Center.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

