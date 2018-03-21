Bicyclist killed Monday near Las Vegas Strip identified

Jonathan Gomez Rosas, 22, was riding his bike north of Mel Torme Way along Sammy Davis Jr. Drive when a flatbed truck going the same direction hit his bicycle, causing it to flip, police said.

Investigators comb the scene where a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle near Sammy Davis Jr Drive and Spring Mountain Road behind the the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Monday, March 19, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A man who was killed while riding a bicycle Monday near the Strip has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A witness told police a shuttle bus then hit Gomez Rosas and drove away, police said. Gomez Rosas died at University Medical Center.

