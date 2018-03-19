Bicyclist, 22, dies in crash with truck near Las Vegas Strip

The bicycle and truck were northbound on Sammy Davis Jr. when the truck hit the bike, causing it to flip over, police said. A witness told police a shuttle bus drove over the bicyclist.

A bicyclist died after being struck by a flatbed truck Monday afternoon near the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. along Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, near Spring Mountain Road. The 22-year-old man died at University Medical Center, police said.

The bicycle and truck were northbound on Sammy Davis Jr. when the truck hit the bike, causing it to flip over, police said. A witness told police a shuttle bus drove over the bicyclist.

The truck’s driver stayed at the scene, and impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said. The driver of the bus did not stay on scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Metropolitan Police Department’s collision investigators at 702-828-3317. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward.

