Bicyclist struck by pickup in western Las Vegas

Bicyclist struck by pickup. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 7:38 am
 
Updated September 14, 2020 - 6:27 pm

A 20-year-old bicyclist was critically injured Monday morning after she was struck by a truck in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The woman was hit at 6:47 a.m. at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. A 2005 Nissan Titan was westbound on Sahara and approaching the intersection, when the bicyclist heading east on Sahara turned left toward Durango and was hit by the truck, police said.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center and had “life-threatening” injuries.

The 71-year-old driver of the truck, identified by police as Elizabeth Tyler, remained at the scene but failed sobriety tests. Police said she was booked at the Clark County Detention Center. Jail records did not show her in custody Monday night.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

