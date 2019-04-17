Big rig stopped on I-15 slows traffic in central Las Vegas

A semitrailer stopped in the middle of Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard has slowed traffic in central Las Vegas Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A semitrailer stopped in the middle of Interstate 15 was slowing traffic Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

As of 9:15 a.m., the big rig was stopped in the center northbound lane of the interstate near Charleston Boulevard, causing traffic to slow, Nevada Department of Transportation cameras showed.

The Regional Transportation Commission advised drivers to expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

