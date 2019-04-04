Bingo player at Las Vegas casino wins $162,511 jackpot

One lucky bingo winner took home a check for $162,511 on March 28, 2019. (Rampart Casino Facebook)

Bingo players are well-known for being superstitious, wanting to sit in their lucky seats surrounded by all sorts of good luck charms like elephants, troll dolls and photos of loved ones.

It’s uncertain if one lucky bingo player at the Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin adheres to such “strategy,” but one thing is for certain, that player is quite a bit richer after an afternoon session on March 28.

The lucky player won the Bingo Dual Daub jackpot worth $162,511.

The bingo hall nor the Rampart provided any information about the lucky winner except to post a photo on the resort’s website with the winner holding a check.