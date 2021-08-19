Body of Las Vegas lawyer recovered from ocean off Maui beach

Longtime Las Vegas attorney Daniel Bunin died this week while swimming off the coast of Hawaii. He was 55.

Las Vegas attorney Dan Bunin is seen at the Regional Justice Center in March 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Defense attorneys Dan Bunin, left, and Dayvid Figler speak with Judge Michelle Leavitt on behalf of Bayzle Morgan during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bayzle Morgan, right, with his attorney Dan Bunin, appears for a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Longtime Las Vegas criminal defense attorney Daniel Bunin, who helped spur change in how prosecutors compensated witnesses, died this week while swimming off the coast of Hawaii. He was 55.

Bunin’s body was pulled from the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday afternoon, according to Maui County authorities, after he had been found unresponsive in the waters of a south Maui beach.

“Upon arrival, life-saving measures were being performed by first responder personnel; however, those measures proved unsuccessful,” a Maui County news release stated.

Officials do not suspect foul play in connection with Bunin’s death. They referred to it as a fatal accident.

Fellow attorney Dayvid Figler, who had known Bunin for 40 years, called him a “great trial partner and an amazing friend.”

More than 10 years ago, Bunin and Figler raised concerns about how the Clark County district attorney’s office had compensated witnesses and asked to see documents of all payments. They were told the records had been destroyed but were not told that copies of the records were on file with the county.

“He exposed an improper practice, and he fought it in court,” Figler said Thursday. “He changed the system through that litigation.”

