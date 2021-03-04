Boulder City police looking for missing mom, 2 children

Boulder City police are asking for help in locating a missing woman and her two children.

(Boulder City police)

Angela Smith was last seen with her two children and her boyfriend, Thomas Robinson, leaving Boulder City on Feb. 21 in an unregistered red 1992 convertible Chrysler LeBaron, according to a Boulder City police Facebook post.

They were on their way to Las Vegas.

Police said Smith is 30 years old. She stands 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs 400 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, has a scar on her forehead and a Jack Skelton tattoo.

Her children are Conner, 6, and Cailey, 4.

Anyone with information on where Smith, her children or Robinson might be are encouraged to contact the Boulder City Police Department.