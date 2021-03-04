53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Boulder City police looking for missing mom, 2 children

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2021 - 9:56 pm
 
(Boulder City police)
(Boulder City police)

Boulder City police are asking for help in locating a missing woman and her two children.

Angela Smith was last seen with her two children and her boyfriend, Thomas Robinson, leaving Boulder City on Feb. 21 in an unregistered red 1992 convertible Chrysler LeBaron, according to a Boulder City police Facebook post.

They were on their way to Las Vegas.

Police said Smith is 30 years old. She stands 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs 400 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, has a scar on her forehead and a Jack Skelton tattoo.

Her children are Conner, 6, and Cailey, 4.

Anyone with information on where Smith, her children or Robinson might be are encouraged to contact the Boulder City Police Department.

MOST READ
1
Sands sells Las Vegas Strip properties for $6.25B
Sands sells Las Vegas Strip properties for $6.25B
2
‘I did not do anything wrong,’ says suspect in Strip punching death
‘I did not do anything wrong,’ says suspect in Strip punching death
3
Strip punching attack victim had planned to hike Pacific Crest Trail
Strip punching attack victim had planned to hike Pacific Crest Trail
4
The reason Nevada isn’t receiving more vaccine doses just became clear
The reason Nevada isn’t receiving more vaccine doses just became clear
5
Man who died after being punched on Strip was Massachusetts visitor
Man who died after being punched on Strip was Massachusetts visitor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.