Boy who went missing on Halloween in Las Vegas located

Timothy Turner was found safe late Wednesday or early Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Timothy Turner, 12 (Red Rock Search and Rescue)

A 12-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday in the central valley has been found, Las Vegas police said.

Timothy Turner was found safe late Wednesday or early Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

“He’s OK,” she said.

Turner had gone missing near Bonanza Road and U.S. Highway 95, according to a Facebook post from Red Rock Search and Rescue. Turner was wearing a white shirt decorated with birds, khaki shorts and gray high-top Nike shoes.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.

Bonanza Road and U.S. Highway 95, Las Vegas