Breezy weekend in store for Las Vegas Valley

People in Las Vegas enjoy the sunny weather. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

The Las Vegas Valley is expected a breezy weekend before temperatures climb next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday is expected a high of 76 degrees with breezes around 15 to 20 miles per hour and possible gusts up to 30 miles per hour, meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

Come Sunday the winds are expected to decrease, though light breezes will still linger, he said. Sunday’s forecast high is 82 degrees.

On Monday, the valley is expected a high of 88 degrees and Tuesday, 92 degrees, Morgan said.

No rain is expected throughout the week, he said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.