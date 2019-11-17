Brush fire near Las Vegas airport forces street closures

A “large brush fire” has blocked traffic near the McCarran International Airport at Sunset Road and Spencer Street, the Clark County Fire Department said.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several streets are closed Saturday evening near McCarran International Airport due to a “large brush fire” in the area, the Clark County Fire Department said.

The first was reported near Sunset Road and Spencer Street, less than a mile east of Paradise Road, according to an email from the department sent about 5 p.m.

Fire crews were attacking the blaze, and as of about 5 p.m. no buildings had caught flame. Traffic will be blocked on “several streets” in the area, the department said.

Further information was not immediately available.

A fire on level three of the airport’s Terminal 3 parking garage damaged seven vehicles Saturday morning. No injures were reported, the department said.

