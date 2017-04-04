Bus carrying 70 students crashes in east valley

ad-fullscreen
By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2017 - 5:16 pm
 

A Clark County School District bus crashed Monday afternoon in the east valley, injuring the driver but no students.

The bus, carrying 70 students, crashed at about 2:45 p.m. on South Arden Street, near Sahara Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The students went home with parents, Clark County spokesman David Roddy said.

