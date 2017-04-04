Bus carrying 70 students crashes in east valley

A decommissioned Clark County School District bus in the Northwest Bus Yard, CCSD, 10901 West Washburn Road on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

A Clark County School District bus crashed Monday afternoon in the east valley, injuring the driver but no students.

The bus, carrying 70 students, crashed at about 2:45 p.m. on South Arden Street, near Sahara Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The students went home with parents, Clark County spokesman David Roddy said.

