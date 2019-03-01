California Fantasy 5 drawing hits in Primm for $156,423

The Primm Valley Lotto Store near the Nevada-California border. (Caroline Brehman / Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman)

Someone who bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Primm for Thursday’s California Lottery drawing has hit for six figures.

Two tickets in California matched Thursday’s winning numbers of 2, 4, 5, 26, 32.

Primm Valley Lotto and The Bottle Shop in Sierra Madre in Southern California had the winning tickets.

Each winner will receive $156,423.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $267 million; Saturday’s Powerball drawing is at $348 million.

