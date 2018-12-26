Catholic Charities serves up 53rd annual Christmas meal — PHOTOS

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and more than 100 volunteers served 1,000 Christmas meals to Southern Nevada’s homeless and less fortunate on Christmas Day.

Volunteers pray before a free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Volunteer Carol Hicks, 69, serves Devin Cribeiro, 26, as Kevin Ellsworth, 41, left, looks on during a free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Volunteer Lamadrid Marquez, 43, serves Mark Hales, 66, during a free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Volunteer Jaeann Farnum, 28, serves Jim Krieger, 68, during a free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Wendy Riebel, 48, and Scott Woodruff, 40, during a free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Volunteers and guests during a free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Brian Korhonen, 64, and Terry McGuire, 61, during a free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Paul Kilgore, 60, during a free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Crystal Moodie, 33, and her daughter Mia Moodie, 3, left, and Jill Autry, 36, and her daughter Lacie Autry, 5, during a free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Dining room manager Kandy Miller, 65, second from right, tells Jill Autry, 36, her daughter Lacie Autry, 5, and Mia Moodie, 3, to visit the toy table during a free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Lacie Autry, 5, plays under the table while her mother Jill Autry, 36, eats during a free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. At right are Crystal Moodie, 33, and her daughter Mia Moodie, 3. At rear are April Borunda, 39, left, and Debbie Jensen, 65.

Paul David, 61, left, and Shahab Moghen, 46, during a free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Valisa Pickens, 48, and her daughters Valisa Murray, 10, and Dayan Barrett, 5, pick out toys during a free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. The toys were donated by Mike Skurkis.

Tiffany McNeese, 49, during a free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Volunteers served Christmas meals to more than 1,000 of Southern Nevada’s homeless and less fortunate Tuesday at the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility in Las Vegas.

Helping at the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada event were more than 100 volunteers, who served a holiday meal of honey pineapple glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, creamed corn, dinner roll with butter and maraschino cherry cake.

The Catholic Charities’ dining facility has provided meals for the homeless and less fortunate since 1965.

For more information, visit www.CatholicCharities.com.