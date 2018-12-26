Catholic Charities serves up 53rd annual Christmas meal — PHOTOS

Volunteers served Christmas meals to more than 1,000 of Southern Nevada’s homeless and less fortunate Tuesday at the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility in Las Vegas.
Helping at the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada event were more than 100 volunteers, who served a holiday meal of honey pineapple glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, creamed corn, dinner roll with butter and maraschino cherry cake.
The Catholic Charities’ dining facility has provided meals for the homeless and less fortunate since 1965.
For more information, visit www.CatholicCharities.com.