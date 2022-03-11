39°F
CCSD police arrest DUI suspect driving 92 mph in school zone

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2022 - 6:00 am
 
A speed gun shows 92 mph while a breathalyzer shows a blood alcohol level of 0.116, above the l ...
A speed gun shows 92 mph while a breathalyzer shows a blood alcohol level of 0.116, above the legal limit of 0.08 in Nevada.. (Clark County School District Police Department Facebook page)

A DUI suspect was arrested after going nearly 100 mph through a school zone as children were being dismissed, the Clark County School District Police Department said Thursday.

A post on the department’s Facebook page from Thursday night said the driver, dubbed “Party-Time-Tina,” was traveling 92 mph in a 15 mph zone near an unidentified elementary school. A photo of a breathalyzer showed a blood alcohol level of 0.116, above the legal limit of 0.08 in Nevada.

“School zones are areas where drivers need to take caution and be more aware of their surroundings,” police wrote. “… What a school zone isnt… A race track. A zone to be reckless. An area to party.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

