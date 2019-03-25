Central Las Vegas fire displaces 16 adults, 3 kids, pets

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to an early Monday, March 25, 2019, fire at an apartment complex on Charleston Boulevard. (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

No one was injured but 19 people were displaced by a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex in the central valley.

The Las Vegas Fire Department said the fire at the Lantana Apartments, 6501 W. Charleston Blvd., near Rainbow Boulevard, was confined to one upstairs unit of the two-story, 12-unit building, but all the units were affected.

The Southern Nevada American Red Cross was called to help 16 adults, three children and numerous pets.

There were no injuries.

The fire department first received calls around 3:10 a.m. of heavy smoke coming from the attic. An additional truck was requested around 3:25 a.m.

By 4:45 a.m., the fire was out and being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

6501 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV