Local Las Vegas

Central Las Vegas fire sends ‘unresponsive’ person to hospital

January 6, 2021
January 6, 2021 - 1:10 am
 
315 Vandalia St. (Google)
One person has been hospitalized after a late Tuesday evening fire in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said in an email that crews responded to a fire just before midnight at 315 Vandalia St.

One person was found unresponsive in a bedroom. The person was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

