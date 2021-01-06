Central Las Vegas fire sends ‘unresponsive’ person to hospital

One person has been hospitalized after a late Tuesday evening fire in the central Las Vegas Valley.

315 Vandalia St. (Google)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said in an email that crews responded to a fire just before midnight at 315 Vandalia St.

One person was found unresponsive in a bedroom. The person was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.