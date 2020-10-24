81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local Las Vegas

Cher hosting early voting rally in southwest Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2020 - 4:15 pm
 

Cher is hosting a Saturday evening campaign rally for presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in Las Vegas.

In the first of two voter mobilization events this weekend hosted by the singer and actress, Cher and Congresswoman Susie Lee will host a rally in southwest Las Vegas to encourage early voting, according to a statement from the Biden-Harris campaign.

On Sunday, Cher is expected to host a Pride Walk to the Polls at 10 a.m. at a currently unannounced Las Vegas location.

The Oscar-winning actress and recording artist raised $2 million for Biden’s presidential campaign in an LGBTQ-themed virtual fundraiser in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
FBI seeks interview with ex-Hunter Biden business partner
FBI seeks interview with ex-Hunter Biden business partner
2
Bettor wagers $650K on Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump
Bettor wagers $650K on Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump
3
Harry Reid: Joe Biden should end Senate filibuster after 3 weeks
Harry Reid: Joe Biden should end Senate filibuster after 3 weeks
4
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
5
Judge denies request to stop mail ballot counting in Clark County
Judge denies request to stop mail ballot counting in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST