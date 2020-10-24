Cher hosting early voting rally in southwest Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

Cher is hosting a Saturday evening campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in Las Vegas.

Singer and actress Cher, seen in 2016. (The Associated Press)

In the first of two voter mobilization events this weekend hosted by the singer and actress, Cher and Congresswoman Susie Lee will host a rally in southwest Las Vegas to encourage early voting, according to a statement from the Biden-Harris campaign.

On Sunday, Cher is expected to host a Pride Walk to the Polls at 10 a.m. at a currently unannounced Las Vegas location.

The Oscar-winning actress and recording artist raised $2 million for Biden’s presidential campaign in an LGBTQ-themed virtual fundraiser in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

