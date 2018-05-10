Child found facedown in tub hospitalized, Las Vegas police say

A child was hospitalized after being found facedown in a bathtub Wednesday evening in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

(Thinkstock)

It happened about 6:30 p.m. on the 8800 block of West Arby Avenue, near South Durango Drive and West Warm Springs Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said. The child, whose age wasn’t immediately clear, was expected to survive.

Abuse and neglect detectives will investigate, Austen said.

8800 West Arby Avenue, Las Vegas, NV