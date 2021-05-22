Child on bicycle struck, killed in southeast Las Vegas parking lot

A child riding a bicycle in the parking lot of an apartment complex off Boulder Highway was hit and killed Friday evening.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 6:40 p.m. to 4375 Boulder Highway, near East Desert Inn Road, after a report of an injury crash, according to Metro traffic logs.

Investigators believe an 8-year-old boy was riding his bike in the parking lot of an apartment complex when a truck driving through the parking lot was making a “gentle left turn” and struck the child, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bret Ficklin told reporters at the scene.

The child was taken to sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

Ficklin said speed and impairment were not believed to be factors in the case.

“Whether you’re on the roadway, whether you’re in a parking lot for an apartment complex, we ask that you pay attention to what you’re doing at that time,” Ficklin said. “When you’re behind the wheel, that’s not the time to be multitasking.”

