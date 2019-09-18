Clark County coroner rules pedestrian’s death a suicide

A 22-year-old man who was fatally struck by a car last week near a northwest valley middle school died by suicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 22-year-old man who was fatally struck by a car last week near a northwest valley middle school died by suicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Officers were called about 9 p.m. on Sept. 9 after the crash on the 5300 block of West Tropical Parkway, near Lied Middle School, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The man was struck by a vehicle and taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The coroner’s office ruled his death a suicide.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.