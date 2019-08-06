Clark County district attorney’s office hosts child support event

The Clark County district attorney’s office is hosting an event on Saturday to help noncustodial parents get back on track with child support payments.

The Clark County Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, April 21, 2016. The Clark County District Attorney's Office is hosting a “Super Saturday” event this weekend where those with legal issues surrounding a child support case can get some help in honor of Child Support Awareness Month. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

Those with legal issues surrounding a child support case can get some help this weekend in honor of Child Support Awareness Month.

The Clark County district attorney’s office is hosting a “Super Saturday” event this weekend,

when individuals with bench warrants or suspended licenses as a result of a child support case will be able to get half off the current bail or suspension amount they owe.

These issues can be resolved without going to court, as there will be a judge on-site to void the bench warrants more easily.

In addition to the discounted resolution rates, there will be case managers, social workers and attorneys from the district attorney’s office on-site to help customers and answer questions.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the district attorney’s office, 200 Lewis Ave.

