Clark County issues smoke advisory for weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2020 - 11:35 am
 

A smoke advisory has been issued through Sunday. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability sent the advisory due to elevated levels of smoke from the regional wildfires.

Officials from the department’s Division of Air Quality said in a statement that smoke will be high in the sky and will linger in the Las Vegas Valley.

During these conditions, the department advises that children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and consider changing indoor air filters if they are dirty.

“Smoke and other pollutants can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease,” the advisory said. “Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.”

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.

