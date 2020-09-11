Clark County issues smoke advisory for weekend

A smoke advisory has been issued through Sunday due to elevated levels of smoke in Southern Nevada from the regional wildfires.

Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend due to elevated levels of smoke from the regional wildfires. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend due to elevated levels of smoke from the regional wildfires. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A smoke advisory has been issued through Sunday. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability sent the advisory due to elevated levels of smoke from the regional wildfires.

Officials from the department’s Division of Air Quality said in a statement that smoke will be high in the sky and will linger in the Las Vegas Valley.

During these conditions, the department advises that children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and consider changing indoor air filters if they are dirty.

“Smoke and other pollutants can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease,” the advisory said. “Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.”

