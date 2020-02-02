Clark County patient tests negative for coronavirus, health district says

The health district said Wednesday that a possible case had been found in a Clark County resident who returned earlier this month from a trip to the city of Wuhan in China

Southern Nevada Health District medical investigator Dr. Vit Kraushaar, right, and acting chief health officer, Dr. Fermin Leguen, address the media about a possible case of the coronavirus in Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Testing has determined that that a Clark County resident has tested negative for the 2019 novel coronavirus, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Sunday.

“The Health District worked closely with local and state health care partners and the CDC to investigate this case,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer of the Health District, in a news release. “We appreciate the cooperation and assistance we received,” said Dr. Leguen.

The health district said Wednesday that a possible case had been found in a Clark County resident who returned earlier this month from a trip to the city of Wuhan in China, believed to be the epicenter of the virus outbreak. Specimens from the patient, who was in isolation with mild symptoms at an undisclosed local hospital, were sent for testing to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

This was the only possible case of the new coronavirus identified so far in Nevada, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services stated on Wednesday.

Just 5 percent of possible cases of the virus in the U.S. have been determined through testing by the CDC to be actual cases. Testing has been limited to cases that meet CDC criteria, such as recent travel to Wuhan and upper respiratory symptoms or symptoms along with close contact with a confirmed case.

The virus has proven to be fatal in about 2.2 percent of people with confirmed cases.

