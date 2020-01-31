56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Amid coronavirus concern, health officials want you to fear the flu

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2020 - 6:03 pm
 

The world is reeling from a new coronavirus that has sickened nearly 10,000 people globally, including six in the U.S., and killed more than 200 people in China where the virus originated.

Meanwhile, strains of another deadly virus already have made an estimated 15 million people sick in the U.S. alone, causing approximately 140,000 hospitalizations and 8,200 deaths so far this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In just Clark County, strains of this older and more familiar virus have caused 820 hospitalizations this season and 11 deaths, including that of a child, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The culprit is the flu, the risk from which is often underestimated as a result of its sheer ordinariness, health authorities say.

“Most of us really don’t worry about the flu,” said psychologist Lynn Bufka with the American Psychological Association. “We know what the flu is. We expect it every year.”

In contrast the new coronavirus, which the World Health Organization on Thursday declared a global health emergency, is a novel disease about which much is still unknown, which understandably creates anxiety. For most people in the U.S, however, it’s “pretty unlikely that they’ll be exposed to the virus,” said Bufka, the association’s senior director for practice, research and policy.

“Be more concerned about the flu,” she advised

Possible Clark County case

That said, public health authorities aren’t downplaying the seriousness of the new coronavirus from China.

In Las Vegas, public health authorities announced Wednesday that the first possible case of coronavirus in a Clark County resident was under investigation. The resident, who is in isolation with mild symptoms at an undisclosed local hospital, had returned earlier this month from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Clinical specimens from the Clark County patient have been collected and sent to the CDC, where laboratory testing in the coming days will determine whether the illness is actually the new coronavirus or something else.

But at the same time, local health authorities and health care providers are urging people to better protect themselves against the flu. Unlike the coronavirus, for which there is no vaccine, people can get vaccinated against the flu, said Dr. Judith Ford, medical director of clinical quality for HealthCare Partners Nevada.

Yet at a time when residents have stripped drug store shelves of face masks to protect against the coronavirus, the flu vaccination rate for adults in Nevada is just 34 percent — the worst in the country, according to the CDC.

Beyond buying a mask to protect against the new coronavirus, which the CDC doesn’t recommend, or getting a shot to protect against the flu, which it does, there are everyday things that people can do to protect themselves against both viruses.

“For both, the recommendations are the same,” Bufka said. “Wash our hands regularly. Don’t touch our faces after shaking hands with other people or after sneezing. Stay home if we’re sick.”

“Those are good practices that we all can do,” she continued.

Ford echoed the recommendation of practicing good hygiene. “I know it’s super boring,” she said, but offers protection against viruses both old and new.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Pedestrian Safety
Law enforcement and school officials sent a stern message to the community after 36 local students have been hit by vehicles during the 2019-2020 school year.
Homeless Census uses mobile app for "more robust" data - VIDEO
Michele Fuller-Hallauer, Clark County Social Services manager, said the use of a mobile app will result in a higher sampling and more robust data in counting homeless people. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Death penalty trial Lee's Discount Liquor robbery and killing
Day one of the death penalty trial of Ray Charles “Ray Ray” Brown, 26, who is accused of being the gunman in the April 2016 robbery and killing of a Lee's Discount Liquor store clerk.
Family of victim in DUI crash talk about their loved one - VIDEO
The family of Christopher Garcia speak about him after a court hearing on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Garcia died in a Jan. 17 crash where the other driver, Ciera Brawer, is suspected of driving the wrong way and DUI. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mike Hansen and Cecilia Hansen
Mike Hansen and Cecilia “Cecy” Hansen discuss their journey of fostering to adoption. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas jury convicts man in woman’s 2018 rape, murder
On Friday a Las Vegas jury convicted 52-year-old Charles Talley Jr. of first-degree murder and sexual assault in the rape and killing of Kelly Deanne Kazoon inside an east valley apartment.
Las Vegas slogans and ad campaigns through the decades
Take a trip through decades of Las Vegas ad campaigns as the new slogan will be unveiled during the Grammys on Sunday. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Teaching about the Holocaust
Teacher Mitchell Kalin and former students discuss the power of empathy and compassion. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro Captain Sasha Larkin
Captain Sasha Larkin provides some updates about what is happening in Northwest Area Command in this 2019 video. (Metropolitan Police Department)
The Las Vegas Raiders give back - VIDEO
The Raiders are not even in Las Vegas yet but are already making a big impact on the community, giving out hundreds of hygiene kits to local vets and pledging $500,000 to eliminate school lunch debt in Nevada. (Le'Andre Fox and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person dies in three-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas Boulevard South reopened Wednesday morning, nearly seven hours after a three-vehicle crash left one driver dead and another seriously injured, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
1 person killed in south Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
One person was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South near East Warm Springs Road, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shooting at Las Vegas Fashion Show mall injures 3 - VIDEO
Three people were injured Tuesday night, Jan. 21, 2020, in a shooting at Fashion Show mall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Touro University Nevada student says demonstration saved her life - VIDEO
Student Erica Stiles describes how her cancer was found during a classroom demonstration. (Mary Hynes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scouts BSA troop takes part in day of service - VIDEO
Members of Las Vegas Troop 155 with Scouts BSA painted a fence and picked up trash as part of a day of service at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park west of Las Vegas on Monday Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Incident with 'suspicious device' resolved - VIDEO
Lt. Zachary Burns of the Las Vegas police department's armor section gives an update on the suspicious device found at a Saver's store in the 2300 block of East Tropicana Avenue on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elderly woman robbed in Fremont elevator - VIDEO
An elderly woman was robbed in an elevator on the 300 block of Fremont Street. Video courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Martin Luther King Jr. associate speaks to Las Vegas students - VIDEO
Robert Green, 86, a Las Vegas resident and close confidante of Martin Luther King Jr., talks to students at Matt Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Helicopter pilot continues long recovery after Grand Canyon crash - VIDEO
Scott Booth, a former pilot for Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, talks about piloting a Papillon tour helicopter when the aircraft crashed in Grand Canyon in 2018, killing five of the six passengers. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Annual eagle survey at Lake Mead and Lake Mohave - VIDEO
The National Park Service gets out on the waters of Lake Mead and Lake Mohave each year to count any raptors they lay eyes on. The birds are at the top of a food chain, so monitoring their numbers over time can help indicate if problems are occurring with the environment and the rest of the chain below them. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police give details on officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
Las Vegas police identified the officer and show body cam video of the officer who discharged his weapon at a suspect accused of shooting his mother at a credit union, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Renee Summerout/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person killed in wrong-way crash near Las Vegas airport - VIDEO
A wrong-way driver struck another vehicle, killing that driver, on the Airport Connector near McCarran International Airport early Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sombrero wearing pigeons found - VIDEO
Sombrero wearing pigeons found in Reno by City Manager Sabra Newby during a ride-along with parking enforcement. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire first responders recognized
MedicWest paramedic Miranda Smith describes the the scene when first responders arrived at the Alpine Motel Apartments fire.
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SUV crashes into art piece at Eastern and 215 Beltway - VIDEO
Artwork of a giant head was sent rolling when an SUV slammed into the artwork installed on a median at Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley on Saturday morning, Jan. 11, 2020. (B.J. Calomay)
Alpine residents struggle to find new housing after fire - VIDEO
Many residents displaced by the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in downtown Las Vegas say they are struggling to find long-term solutions in a region where affordable housing is in short supply. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Margaret Rudin's first interview after release from prison
Convicted killer Margaret Rudin maintains her innocence in her first interview after spending 20 years in a Las Vegas prison for the murder of her husband, Ron Rudin.
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
THE LATEST