Clark County to offer residents free law classes

Clark County is offering free law classes between September and December at the Law Library on Third Street.

Kendra Jepsen, a law clerk with Equal Justice Works, leads a records sealing class at Clark County Law Library, Monday, April 25, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @BenjaminHphoto

The Clark County Law Library and Nevada Legal Services have partnered to offer several free legal classes this fall for residents, the county announced Friday in a statement.

The classes are open to the public and free to attend, but residents are encouraged to call Clark County Law Library to register at 702-455-4696. Three of the four classes will be held on Tuesdays at the library, located at 309 S. Third St., Suite 400.

Basics of Lawsuits and Legal Research will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24, Oct. 22, and Nov. 26.

Estate Planning will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5, and Dec. 3.

Probate for Estates Under $100,000 will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17.

Record Sealing Forms Completion Clinic will be held on Mondays and includes four one-hour sessions beginning at noon on Sept. 23, Oct. 21, and Nov. 25. This class requires proof of criminal history and scope ID, and will be held at Nevada Legal Services. Residents wishing to attend can call 702-386-0404, ext. 110.

The county also will be providing educational PowerPoints on drafting a civil complaint in Clark County, eviction notices, and habitability disputes on its website under “Legal Education Classes.”

