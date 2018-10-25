Clark County trick-or-treaters urged to be home by 9 on Halloween

“Halloween may be one of the most fun nights of the year, but it also can be one of the most dangerous for young pedestrians,” the county said in a public service announcement promoting the campaign called Inside By 9

Marina Ayala, 27, left, gives candy to Xavier Luna, 5, right, both of Las Vegas, during La Bonita Supermarkets' 8th Annual Trunk-or-Treat Halloween event in North Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez, Las Vegas Review-Journal, @jajuarezphoto)

Clark County officials are encouraging trick-or-treaters to be inside by 9 p.m. on Halloween.

“Halloween may be one of the most fun nights of the year, but it also can be one of the most dangerous for young pedestrians,” the county said in a public service announcement promoting the Inside By 9 campaign.

The campaign discourages trick-or-treating after 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, and also asks that residents turn off their porch lights at that time to discourage children from knocking on their doors.

