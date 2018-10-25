Clark County trick-or-treaters urged to be home by 9 on Halloween

Clark County officials are encouraging trick-or-treaters to be inside by 9 p.m. on Halloween.
“Halloween may be one of the most fun nights of the year, but it also can be one of the most dangerous for young pedestrians,” the county said in a public service announcement promoting the Inside By 9 campaign.
The campaign discourages trick-or-treating after 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, and also asks that residents turn off their porch lights at that time to discourage children from knocking on their doors.
Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.
Safety tips for drivers
— Drive slowly, especially in residential neighborhoods, and be prepared to stop when children are present; know that dark costumes may present a visual challenge as you drive.
—Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and curbs and around corners. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unexpected ways.
— Avoid activities that distract your attention while driving, such as talking on your cell phone or eating.
— Be very cautious turning into driveways and backing out, especially where hedges and bushes may block your vision.
— Watch for pets that may be running loose.
Trick-or-treaters and neighborhood safety
— Young children should always go trick-or-treating with an adult.
— All children should walk from house to house and use sidewalks. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.
— It’s best to trick-or-treat in familiar neighborhoods with well-lit streets.
— Choose bright or light-colored clothing; decorate bags and costumes with reflective tape or stickers.
— Use face paint rather than masks or things that will cover your eyes. Costumes should be made of fire-resistant materials; avoid costumes with long, trailing fabric.
— Carry a cell phone with you and light your way with a flashlight.
— Cross the street safely at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look both ways before you cross, and keep looking as you walk.
— Only visit homes that have the porch light on.
— Accept your treats only at the door, and never go into a stranger’s house.
— Don’t eat candy if the package is already opened. Small, hard pieces of candy are a choking hazard for young children.