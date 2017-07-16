Coroner IDs 3-year-old who died in hot car in Las Vegas

The Clark County Coroner identified has the 3-year-old boy who died Saturday after being left in a parked car in Las Vegas. during triple-digit heat for at least an hour.

Police work outside The Grandview at Las Vegas after a 3-year-old was found suffering from heat exhaustion in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 15, 2017. The child later died. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo)

The Clark County Coroner identified the 3-year-old boy who died Saturday in Las Vegas after being left in a parked car for at least an hour during triple-digit heat.

He was Chase Lee of Filmore, Utah. The boy’s official cause of death will be released later, pending a toxicology report, the coroner’s office said Sunday.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of an injured child by the Grandview time share at 9940 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. Carlos Hank said. Officers determined the boy was suffering from heat-related injuries after being left in a car, Hank said.

The boy was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, where he was pronounced dead. The windows in the vehicle were up, and the child was in a car seat, Hank said.

Metro Lt. Roger Price, who is with Metro’s special victims unit, called the boy’s death “a tragic accident.”

Janette Fennell, president and founder of Kids and Cars, an advocacy group working to protect children in and around motor vehicles, said that if the boy’s cause of death was vehicular heatstroke, it would mark the 16th such child death in Nevada since 1996.

Price said that with Saturday’s high temperature reaching 114 degrees, the car’s temperature could have reached as high as 170 degrees. On its website, the National Safety Council, an Itasca, Illinois-based nonprofit, said the temperature inside a vehicle can rise by nearly 20 degrees in 10 minutes and that at 107 degrees, bodily cells are damaged and internal organs begin to shut down.

The website noheatstroke.org reports that 21 children have died from vehicular heatstroke so far in 2017. Hold on to Dear Life, a campaign of Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Children’s Hospital, said 39 children died from vehicular heatstroke nationally in 2016, up from 31 in 2014 and 24 in 2015.

On average, the National Safety Council said, 37 children die nationwide in hot cars annually. Incidents peak between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the agency said, when two to three kids die weekly nationwide, the agency said.

The council cited data by San Jose State University’s Jan Null that found that 87 percent of children who died in hot cars nationally were 3 years old; 54 percent are forgotten in a vehicle; and 17 percent were intentionally left in a vehicle by an adult.

Fennell, a former Las Vegan, said, “We are devastated to learn about another innocent child dying in a hot car.”

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjour or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter. Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal writer Matthew Crowley contributed to this report.