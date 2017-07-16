ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Toddler dies in Las Vegas after being left in hot car

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2017 - 7:21 pm
 
Updated July 15, 2017 - 7:36 pm

A toddler died Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas after being left in a parked car during triple-digit heat, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Just before 5 p.m., police responded to reports of an injured child by the Grandview hotel on 9940 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metro spokesman Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the 3-year-old was suffering from heat-related injuries after being left in a car, Hank said. The child was pronounced dead at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus.

Saturday’s high temperature reached 114 degrees, tying the record set in 1949 for the date.

Metro’s abuse and neglect section is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like