Toddler dies in Las Vegas after being left in hot car

A toddler died Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas after being left in a parked car during triple-digit heat, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Siena Campus in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A toddler died Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas after being left in a parked car during triple-digit heat, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Just before 5 p.m., police responded to reports of an injured child by the Grandview hotel on 9940 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metro spokesman Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the 3-year-old was suffering from heat-related injuries after being left in a car, Hank said. The child was pronounced dead at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus.

Saturday’s high temperature reached 114 degrees, tying the record set in 1949 for the date.

Metro’s abuse and neglect section is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

9940 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas