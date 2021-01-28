Coroner ID’s man fatally struck by car after slipping from handcuffs

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who escaped from handcuffs and was fatally struck by a car in the presence of Las Vegas police late last year.

Alton Murray, 30, died Nov. 26 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center 10 days after he was struck by a car near South Valley View Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

His death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.

Officers pulled Murray over on Nov. 16 after he was suspected of running a nearby red light, crashing into a vehicle and driving away from the scene, according to a Metropolitan Police Department incident report the Review-Journal obtained this week. The crash left another man with shoulder injuries.

Murray was suspected of being impaired by marijuana, according to the report. Police found 11 grams of marijuana in his pocket.

After checking his pockets, police “were determining the next course of action in their investigation” when Murray “fled on foot northbound across Desert Inn Road,” according to the report.

At the scene that day, Metro Capt. Sasha Larkin told reporters that Murray had “slipped” from handcuffs and took off running. The incident report obtained this week did not mention Murray escaping handcuffs.

Murray was struck by a car and taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said he had two previous arrests for driving under the influence in July and August and did not have a license to drive.

