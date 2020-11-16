Man escapes handcuffs, runs from officers before being struck by car

A man is in critical condition after he “slipped” out of handcuffs, ran away from officers and was struck by a vehicle Monday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

Desert Inn Road between Valley View Boulevard and Paradise Road is closed in all directions, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. (RTC Fast camera)

A man is in critical condition after he “slipped” out of handcuffs, ran from officers and was struck by a vehicle Monday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers responded about 9:40 a.m. to a hit-and-run crash and located the vehicle with the man in it heading east on the Desert Inn Road arterial, west of Paradise Road, police said. He was stopped and handcuffed.

“The officers didn’t realize that he had slipped his handcuffs,” Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Sasha Larkin said. “The suspect then took off running northbound across the DI arterial jumped over the center median on Desert Inn and was immediately struck by a vehicle coming westbound on DI. The officers ran to his aid and summoned medical attention right away.”

Desert Inn was temporarily closed in both directions between Paradise and Valley View Boulevard while police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.