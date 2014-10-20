Coroner IDs man found dead after barricade incident

The man involved in a fatal barricade situation Thursday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police and SWAT are working a barricade situation Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014, near Downtown Las Vegas. Officers responded to a home at 805 N. First St. just after 1 p.m. Thursday where a man locked himself inside, possibly with a weapon, said Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police respond to a barricade situation at 805 N. First St. on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. (Bizu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was found dead after a standoff with Las Vegas police Thursday afternoon has been identified, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jose Roman Castro, 37, locked himself in a home at 805 N. First St. about 1 p.m. Metro’s SWAT team responded.

Police entered the home several hours later and found Castro dead, Metro Lt. Ken Romane said. Castro died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner.

Contact Ricardo Torres at rtorres@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find him on Twitter: @rickytwrites. Contact reporter Cassandra Taloma at ctaloma@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381.