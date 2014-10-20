Coroner IDs man found dead after barricade incident

A man who was found dead after a standoff with Las Vegas police Thursday afternoon has been identified, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.
Jose Roman Castro, 37, locked himself in a home at 805 N. First St. about 1 p.m. Metro’s SWAT team responded.
Police entered the home several hours later and found Castro dead, Metro Lt. Ken Romane said. Castro died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner.
