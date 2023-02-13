Coroner IDs man found dead in south valley house fire

James Joseph Burritt, 51, was found at the bottom of the staircase Saturday evening after a fire on the 900 block of Cavaison Avenue.

Clark County coroner's office

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man found dead in a house fire this past weekend.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were investigating the fire, authorities said Saturday evening.

Clark County firefighters were called around 7:15 p.m. Saturday after multiple calls that “the whole house is on fire,” Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jennifer Wyatt wrote in a statement.

Crews could not immediately get inside the house because of the strength of the fire, Wyatt said.

Burritt was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office around 10 p.m. Saturday. His cause and manner of death had not been determined.

