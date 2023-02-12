Homicide detectives investigate fatal south valley house fire

Crews responded to the 900 block of Cavaison Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

(Clark County Fire Department)

Homicide detectives were investigating a house fire in the south Las Vegas Valley that left one man dead Saturday night, police said.

Fire crews responded to a two-story house in the 900 block of Cavaison Avenue, near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Pollock Drive, around 7:15 p.m., after receiving multiple calls from people who said “the whole house is on fire, unknown if anyone is inside,” according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jennifer Wyatt.

Fire was coming out of all the windows on the rear side of the house, Wyatt said in a news release.

Crews could not get inside the house right away due to the strength of the fire. Once inside, a man was found dead, according to Wyatt.

She said the fire was extinguished by 8 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett said Cavaison Avenue was closed.

No further information was available.

