Las Vegas welcomes back ‘largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi’

Veterans and supporters are preparing to line the streets of downtown Las Vegas for the annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday.

Rancho High School JROTC marches during the annual Veterans Day parade on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas will welcome back the “largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi” on Monday as veterans and supporters prepare to line the streets of downtown, according to the nonprofit veterans advocacy group that is organizing the event.

The Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade will last from 10 a.m. to noon on Veterans Day, kicking off with a flyover.

Veterans groups, active duty and reserve units, members of the Nevada National Guard and more will start their route off at 4th Street and Garces Avenue, coming to a close at 4th Street and Stewart Avenue.

Also participating in the parade are first responders, marching bands, dance schools, car clubs and more.

Road closures will begin at 7 a.m. and end at noon, spanning from 3rd Street in between Charleston Boulevard and Garces Avenue to 4th Street in between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

The mission statement of Veterans Action Group, which is organizing the parade, is “to maintain honor and respect for all the sacrifices made for our country by its veterans and their families.”

The parade has been a yearly event in Las Vegas since 1994, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic.

The event is an opportunity to thank current and retired service members for their sacrifices but also a chance for the veterans to commiserate, and for younger generations to learn their stories, Dixon Keller, Veterans Action Group’s communications director and a Vietnam War veteran, previously told the Review-Journal.

